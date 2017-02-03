Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala writes to PM, seeks probe into E Ahamed death ‘cover-up’

Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennitala. (File Photo) Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennitala. (File Photo)

Kerala’s Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding an inquiry into alleged attempt to cover up the status of Indian Union Muslim League leader E Ahamed’s health before his death on Wednesday.

“The entire episode has raised some serious suspicions among the general public. I am constrained to vent on my anguish and anger over the incident through this letter. Hence I would request that a high level inquiry may be ordered to remove the suspicions behind the whole incident and to punish the erring persons,’’ he said.

He said that the people of Kerala were shocked by the manner in which Ahamed was treated at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Chennithala alleged that the hospital authorities “staged a high level drama with some malafide intention, most possibly at the connivance of some higher authorities, to cover up the status of his health condition and dithered on providing… health updates to his family members… This is also evident from the fact that his family members have been prevented by the Hospital authorities from seeing Ahamed. It was alleged that the hospital authorities had taken such a stand after the visit of MoS (PMO) Jitendra Singh.