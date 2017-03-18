Kerala: One more accused in Kottiyoor rape case surrenders

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

One more person charged with covering up the rape of a minor girl allegedly by a catholic priest in Kottiyoor in the district, surrendered before police Saturday. Thangamma Nelliyani, the second accused, surrendered around 7.00 am. She will be produced before a court today, Peravoor Circle Inspector Sunil Kumar said.

Thalassery Additional Sessions court had yesterday granted bail to three accused in the case- Wayanad Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairman Fr Thomas Joseph Therakam, its committee member Betty Jose and Superintendent of an orphanage in Wayanad Sister Ophelia- after they surrendered before Sunil Kumar.

The Kerala High Court had on March 14 directed the four accused to surrender before the investigating officers within five days while hearing their bail pleas.

Fr Robin alias Mathew Vadakkencheril, who was the vicar of the local church in Kottiyoor and the prime accused in the case was arrested on February 28 on charges of sexually exploiting and impregnating the 16-year-old girl.

The victim gave birth to a child on February 7 at a private hospital in Kuthuparamba in this district. The child was taken to an orphanage at Vythiri in Wayanad district.

The officials of the orphanage had alleged that the CWC did not take any action even though they had informed it about the newborn on February 8.

Eight persons had been booked for their alleged role in the sexual exploitation and subsequent delivery of the baby by the girl, police said.

