Kerala observes formation day, CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls for ‘corruption-free’ state

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan (File) Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan (File)

Kerala on Wednesday observed its 61st foundation day with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, calling for a “secular, democratic and corruption free” state. In a Facebook post, Vijayan said, “let us all jointly march ahead for a secular, democratic and corruption-free New Kerala.” Vijayan in an article on the eve of the state’s formation day, had said with neo economic policies tightening its grip, some of the high social economic health indicators which the state was always proud of had started “sliding.”

The LDF government was committed to arrest the trend through its policies, he said in the article published in various newspapers on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished all Keralites on the occasion of ‘Kerala Piravi’ day.

In a tweet in Malayalam, he said, “Will pray for Kerala’s Peace, development and prosperity in the coming years.”

The state was formed on November 1, 1956.

According to Hindu mythology, Kerala was formed by Parasurama, an avatar of Mahavishnu as he threw his battle axe into the sea and from those waters, Kerala arose.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App