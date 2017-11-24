Kerala: Nurse attacked during vaccination drive in Malappuram, 3 arrested

The Indian Express had reported earlier how the vaccination drive, that began on October 3 and was extended after a month, is facing persistent opposition in many districts, particularly in Malappuram district. The Indian Express had reported earlier how the vaccination drive, that began on October 3 and was extended after a month, is facing persistent opposition in many districts, particularly in Malappuram district.

The Valanchery police on Friday arrested three persons in connection with an attack on a nurse during the Measles and Rubella vaccination drive in Malappuram district of Kerala. On Thursday, a gang, protesting against the government-sponsored vaccination drive, attacked nurse Shyamala Bhai while the programme was underway at the GLP school in Athipatta, Edavur.

Children between the ages of nine months and 15 years are being immunised to protect them against the twin diseases of Measles and Rubella. The gang allegedly tried to twist the nurse’s hand and smashed her cell phone. Other members of the medical team were also thrashed, reportedly. The nurse was subsequently admitted to a hospital in Kuttipuram. A case was registered against the unknown persons at the local police station. Also Read | Kerala vaccination drive hits stumbling block in Malappuram

The arrested people include, Mubashir, Safwan and Faisal, residents of Edavur, police said. The hunt is on for remaining members of the gang who were involved in the attack.

The Indian Express had reported earlier how the vaccination drive, that began on October 3 and was extended after a month, is facing persistent opposition in many districts, particularly in Malappuram district. Anti-vaccination activists are behind a stream of messages spreading through social media. Malappuram district had scored poorly in the immunisation coverage with doctors, teachers and parents forced to multiply their efforts to ensure 100 per cent coverage.

