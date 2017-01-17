Kerala: Normal life hit during hartal on dalit issue in Kottayam district

Representational picture. (File) Representational picture. (File)

Stray incidents of stone throwing were reported from various parts of Kottayam district today during a dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the Cherama Sambava Development Society, a community organisation, to protest alleged atrocities against Dalits by outfits associated with ruling CPI(M) in the district. Police said normal life was affected with protesters blocking movement of vehicles, even private vehicles including cars and two-wheelers–in many parts of the district.

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation services were affected with protesters pelting stones at the buses in some parts of the district, police said. CSDS leaders had yesterday called for the district hartal accusing the CPI(M) of unleashing planned attacks on Dalits in the district.

An attack on a Dalit MPhil student allegedly by SFI activists in MG University college hostel is the trigger for the strike. SFI has rejected allegations by CSDS leaders.