Kerala: No censor nod for film on RSS workers, BJP protests

The Kerala BJP Friday protested against the denial of certificate to a Malayalam documentary film, which deals with the Emergency victims belonging to the RSS.

BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan said the documentary was denied a censor certificate because it deals with RSS workers who fought against the Emergency. “Those who preach against intolerance under the BJP regime haven’t come out to support the director…’’ he said.

The regional office of the Central Board of Film Certificate (CBFC) denied the censor certificate to the documentary titled “21 Months of Hell”, directed by Yadu Vijayakrishnan.

The film was screened for a certificate early last month, but the regional CBFC office hasn’t issued an official communication, Vijayakrishnan said.

CBFC regional official A Prathiba was not available for comment, but a member of the board, who did not wanted to be named, said the director had been asked to re-submit the film for certificate.

The 78-minute documentary narrates the torture faced by RSS workers during the Emergency. “It is all about the struggle of the RSS workers to regain the democracy,” said Vijayakrishnan. “After the screening, I was told the film falls in the category docu-fiction. Hence, it cannot be given the certificate for documentary.’’

