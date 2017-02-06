Kerala: Nine CPI(M) workers injured in attack, 4 of them serious

At least nine CPI(M) workers were injured, four of them seriously, when they were allegedly attacked by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) activists at Unniyal in Malappuram district, Kerala on Monday, police said. The CPM members were sleeping at a place near a football ground, where a match was held on Sunday night, and they were attacked around 4.00 am by a group of people allegedly belonging to IUML.

Seven persons are undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital in Malappuram, four of them in a serious condition, while two others have been admitted to a hospital in Tanur in the district, they said. Political rivalry was suspected to be behind the incident, police said.