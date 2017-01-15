Kerala: New currency worth Rs 52.5 lakhs seized; 3 held

In another incident, Rs 2.5 lakhs was seized from a motorcycle-borne youth near the Manjeri police station during a routine check for traffic violation last night. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter) In another incident, Rs 2.5 lakhs was seized from a motorcycle-borne youth near the Manjeri police station during a routine check for traffic violation last night. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

Unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 52.5 lakhs, all in Rs 2,000 notes, has been seized at two places in the district and three persons arrested in this connection, police said on Sunday.

Fazlur Rahman (30) and Unnimoyi (52), natives of Kozhikode district, were found carrying Rs 50 lakhs in their baggage during a vehicle search at Valluvampuram between Kozhikode and Manjeri on NH 213 last night, they said.

The accused were travelling in a private bus from Kozhikode to Manjeri, police said, adding, the seizure was effected following a tip-off. They were arrested as they could not account for the money, police said.

In another incident, Rs 2.5 lakhs was seized from a motorcycle-borne youth near the Manjeri police station during a routine check for traffic violation last night. Jamsheer (22), native of Pattrakulam near Manjeri, was arrested and later released on bail, they added.