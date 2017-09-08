Kerala Muslims to hold prayers for Rohingyas

A Rohingya man carrying his belongings approaches the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Bandarban, an area under Cox’s Bazar authority, Bangladesh, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo A Rohingya man carrying his belongings approaches the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Bandarban, an area under Cox’s Bazar authority, Bangladesh, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo

Muslims in Kerala will hold special prayers and organise rallies in many parts of the state to express solidarity with Rohingya refugees. Also, the Indian Union Muslim League, an ally of Congress, will organise a protest march to the Myanmar Embassy in Delhi on September 11.

K Ali Kutty Musaliyar, general secretary of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, the state’s largest Muslim religious organisation said special prayers would be held during Juma Friday. “It is highly condemnable that India is trying to deport the refugees instead of giving protection to them… The Union government’s stand… is against that tradition of the country,” he said in a statement.

