Kerala: Muslim woman weds Christian, kin face boycott

A mosque committee in Kerala’s Malappuram district has called for boycott of a Muslim man and his family after he allowed his daughter to marry a Christian.

The mosque committee at Kondiparamba issued a circular on October 18, urging its members not to cooperate with Kunnummel Youseph, who had decided to marry off his daughter Jaseela to one Tiso Tomy, according to sources.

The couple got their marriage registered at a local office of the state registration department on October 19.

