Kerala: Muslim woman weds Christian, kin face boycott

The couple got their marriage registered at a local office of the state registration department on October 19.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram | Published:October 23, 2017 2:04 am
A mosque committee in Kerala’s Malappuram district has called for boycott of a Muslim man and his family after he allowed his daughter to marry a Christian.

The mosque committee at Kondiparamba issued a circular on October 18, urging its members not to cooperate with Kunnummel Youseph, who had decided to marry off his daughter Jaseela to one Tiso Tomy, according to sources.

