Kerala: Muslim woman drops plan to join teaching institute over dress code

Husna wanted to pursue BEd from the institution. (Representational image) Husna wanted to pursue BEd from the institution. (Representational image)

A Muslim woman has decided not to take admission for a teacher training course in Malappuram district of Kerala after her request to attend classes wearing ‘purdah’ was declined. Jamia Nadwiya Teacher Training Institute, run by an organisation called Kerala Naduvathul Mujahideen (KNM), turned down the applicant Husna’s request as it interfered with their dress code. Husna wanted to pursue BEd from the institution.

“Three days a week, the trainees are required to wear a uniform, which is a sari. Other two days one can wear a sari or purdah, whichever they like,” Mohanan Vattakkandiyil, Principal of the Teacher Training Institute, told indianexpress.com. He said this is the first time they got such a request.

According to a PTI report, Husna’s husband P Harshad Muhammed had written a letter to KNM pointing out that some other institutions run by Muslim organisations allowed students to attend classes wearing Purdah. “We decided that Husna will wear Purdah as it would be more comfortable and safer than sari and approached the authorities even though there is a stipulation in the institute that students should wear sari three days in a week” as uniform”, he told PTI.

Vattakkandiyil, on being questioned about this, said, “Other institutes might be doing it, we don’t know about that. But we don’t allow it. We have a dress code.”

