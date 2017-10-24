Kerala: Muslim family boycotted for girl’s inter-faith marriage to file complaint

The Kerala Muslim family facing boycott in their community after their daughter married a Christian has said they will file a police complaint.

Last Friday, the mosque committee at Kondiparamba in Malappuram district urged the faithful not to cooperate with Kunnummel Yousuf and his family after the daughter Jaseela tied the knot with Christian youth Tiso Tomy of Nilambur in Malappuram.

Jaseela and Tomy, both IT professionals in the Middle East, had got their marriage registered at an office of the Registration Department last Thursday.

The next day, the decision of the masjid committee to boycott Yousuf and his family was announced. A notice was issued at the mosque urging the local community “not to cooperate with the family which had married off the daughter to a non-Muslim”.

Yousuf and his wife, C P Najma, had planed a reception for the newly-weds last Saturday, but because of the committee’s restrictions, members of the Kondiparamba masjid boycotted the meal where 600 people were invited.

Najma, a CPI(M) area committee member, said the decision of the masjid committee (mahallu) had pained the family. “As a result of the boycott call, none from the Muslim families under the Kondiparamba masjid turned up. Even, Jaseela’s friends did not attend the event fearing the diktat of the community leadership. However, our other Muslim friends, a section of relatives, party workers and lot of non-Muslims attended the function.”

Najma said the direction from the community had showed them in poor light. “We could not even go to Muslim homes to invite people. In the future, no family should be humiliated over an inter-faith marriage. We would move a complaint with police against the boycott,” she said.

The masjid committee has activists of Indian Union Muslim League, a Congress ally and right-wing political outfit Social Democratic Party of India as its members.

