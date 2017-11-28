Kerala MPs told to take up alleged negligence by Railways

Rajya Sabha Vice-Chairman P J Kurien also attended the meeting, which discussed various issues and demands of the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post. (File) Rajya Sabha Vice-Chairman P J Kurien also attended the meeting, which discussed various issues and demands of the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post. (File)

A meeting of Kerala MPs here on Tuesday decided to bring to the Centre’s notice,the alleged negligence faced by the southern state from the Railways. Rajya Sabha Vice-Chairman P J Kurien also attended the meeting, which discussed various issues and demands of the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

These issues would be taken up by the MPs during the winter session of Parliament, it said. Among the demands are inclusion of the Thalassery-Mysore railway line in the next Budget,implementation of Angamali-Sabari line with 100 per Central government funding and nod to set up as Joint Venture a railway line connecting Vizhinjam International seaport here with nearby Balaramapuram and rail line to Kochi International Airport.

The meeting also discussed the activities of foreign trawlers, whose operation was causing a huge loss to the national exchequer. The MPs who attended the meeting wanted more effective intervention from the state government’s part in this regard.

A decision should be taken at the national level against the netting of small fish, it said. Kerala also wanted the Centre to extend the states’ territorial sea limit from the present 12 nautical miles to 36 nautical miles.

The state also wanted to reinstate kerosene permits to the fishing boats and enhance the food grain quota under the Food Security Act. Kerala also wanted the MPs to seek central assistance for various projects coming under the Legal Meteorology Department.

