Kerala: Mother abandons 1-year-old child outside shopping centre, elopes with paramour

Kerala Police has arrested a 23-year-old woman after she abandoned her one-year-old son outside a shopping centre in state capital Thiruvananthapuram and eloped with her paramour. The complaint was filed by her family.

Rosemary, whose husband works abroad, went missing on January 22 along with her son from her home in Puthiyathura. Early Thursday morning, police said, Rosemary informed her elder sister on the phone that she was abandoning her son outside the Akshaya shopping centre in Neyyattinkara. She also told her sister that she was eloping with her paramour, 27-year-old Sajan. The family immediately went to Neyyattinkara to find the one-year-old child lying on the verandah of the shopping centre around 6 am Thursday.

The family later filed a complaint at the Kanjiramkulam police station, officer Sherly told the Indian Express. Sub-Inspector Prathapachandran led the search for the couple and nabbed them near Azhimala, 25 kilometres from Thiruvananthapuram city, in the evening.

After her arrest, Rosemary told the police that she was persuaded to dump her child on Sajan’s directions. Sajan is accused in a number of cases involving theft and the Arms Act and has had criminal tendencies since he was a juvenile, police said. The couple were produced before a magistrate and remanded to 14 days of police custody.

Sections 317, 34 IPC and 75 of the JJ Act have been charged against the couple, police added.

