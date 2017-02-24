Kerala moral policing victim kills himself

Representational Image Representational Image

A 24-year-old victim of moral policing committed suicide Thursday in Kerala’s Palakkad. Aneesh was found hanging from a tree near his house. A group of youth had assaulted Aneesh and his friend alleging immoral activity during an outing on a beach on Valentine’s Day.

Police said that Aneesh had been depressed after the incident and had not gone to work since. “His friends and neighbours told us Aneesh did not venture out of the house after the assault. He was shattered after the moral policing incident,” a source said.

In the Valentine’s Day incident, Aneesh’s friend had walked to a shrubby area on a beach to relieve herself since there was no toilet nearby. A few people allegedly tried to molest her. Aneesh rushed to the spot after his friend raised an alarm only to be assaulted and accused of immorality.

The assailants are heard humiliating the woman in a video of the incident circulated on social media.