Kerala molestation case: Mother of sexual abuse victim arrested

A DAY after arresting a 60-year-old businessman for allegedly molesting a minor girl in a movie threatre in Malappuram last month, police on Sunday arrested the girl’s mother.

The police said the woman, who knew accused K V Moitheenkutty and accompanied her daughter to the theatre at Edappal, was arrested for not reporting the matter. Like the businessman, she will face charges under POCSO Act.

Although the woman claimed she was not aware of the abuse, the police said she took her daughter to the theatre with the intention of exposing her to the abuse.

DGP Loknath Behera said stern action would be taken against all those who were found involved in the case, including policemen who did not act promptly.

The incident took place on April 18. A CCTV footage showed the businessman molesting the girl throughout the show while her mother sat beside him in the theatre.

