Kerala MLA Sabrinathan ties the knot with IAS officer Divya Iyer

IAS Divya S Iyer and Congress MLA KS Sabrinathan at Kumarkovil Temple. (File) IAS Divya S Iyer and Congress MLA KS Sabrinathan at Kumarkovil Temple. (File)

Kerala Congress MLA KS Sabrinathan representing Aaruvikkara district tied the knot with Thiruvananthapuram sub-collector Divya S Iyer at the Kumarkovil temple in Kanyakumari district on Friday, iemalayalam.com reported.

The low-profile ceremony was attended by a few political leaders and close folks. Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC vice-president V D Sateeshan and former minister K C Joseph were among those in attendance at the couple’s wedding.

The 33-year-old MLA, son of late Congress legislator and former Assembly Speaker G Karthikeyan, won from Aruvikkara in the by-election in 2015 and retained the seat in the 2016 assembly election as well. Divya, 32, is a graduate in medicine from CMC, Vellore. She got into Indian Administrative Services or IAS in 2013. She has previously worked as assistant collector at Kottayam before moving to the home district of Thiruvananthapuram as sub-collector.

Sabrinathan had announced the wedding in May on Facebook following which the couple was inundated with greetings.

