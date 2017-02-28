Oscars 2017
Kerala MLA faces case for slapping staff, denies charge

The injured canteen worker, Manu, 24, was admitted to hospital.

(Source: Commons Wikimedia) Kerala MLA P C George (Source: Commons Wikimedia)

A CASE was registered against Kerala MLA P C George and his personal assistant on Monday for allegedly assaulting a canteen worker at the MLAs’ hostel over delay in serving lunch to the Independent legislator.

George has denied the charge.The injured canteen worker, Manu, 24, was admitted to hospital. In his complaint, Manu said that George had rung up the canteen and asked for lunch to be served in his room, and when he went to the room with food, George apparently got angry over the delay. He allegedly abused him Manu and slapped on the face. His assistant, Sunny, also allegedly assaulted the worker.

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said Manu can go ahead with his complaint, and said that George will not get any protection as a legislator.

