Kerala MLA courts trouble for allegedly slapping canteen boy

Independent MLA P C George (Source: Commons Wikimedia) Independent MLA P C George (Source: Commons Wikimedia)

Independent MLA P C George on Sunday courted trouble after a canteen boy of the MLAs Hostel came out with an allegation that he was beaten up by the legislator apparently annoyed over delay in serving food. However, George, a former government whip and ex-member of Kerala Congress (M) who recently floated an outfit called ‘Kerala Janapaksham’, denied the allegation.

Manu (22), attached with the MLAs Hostel canteen nearby the Assembly Complex in Thiruvananthapuram, alleged that he was beaten up by George and his Personal Assistant in the afternoon. He also alleged that he was slapped on the face and suffered injury on eye and lips. Denying the allegation, George told media that he only scolded him for bringing the food very late.

Meanwhile, sources at the Speaker’s office said the issue has been taken seriously by Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan. “The skirmish happened at the MLAs hostel has come to the notice of the Speaker. The issue is being keenly watched whether to proceed further and take any action,” sources said. Sources also said that Speaker has not received any written complaint on the issue.