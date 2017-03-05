Kerala minor rape: Five nuns among seven booked

The nuns and the two others are accused of failing to report the fact that the 16-year-old victim had given birth to a boy last month when she was admitted to a hospital. (Representational Image) The nuns and the two others are accused of failing to report the fact that the 16-year-old victim had given birth to a boy last month when she was admitted to a hospital. (Representational Image)

The police on Saturday listed five Catholic nuns and two others as alleged accused in the case of a minor girl’s rape by a Catholic priest of Mananthavady diocese in Kerala.

The nuns and the two others are accused of failing to report the fact that the 16-year-old victim had given birth to a boy last month when she was admitted to a hospital. They are also accused of subsequently moving the infant to an adoption centre.

The police said they will be charged under relevant Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Fr Robin Vadakkamcheril was arrested last Monday from Kochi on charges of raping the teen.

Two of the nuns accused are attached with Christu Raja Hospital, Koothuparamba, where the victim delivered the baby.

The other three nuns belong to Holy Infant Mary Girls Home in Wayanad, where the child was kept, police officers said.

The others booked are a doctor of the hospital and a person who belongs to the parish of Fr Robin Vadakkumcheril. Both had assisted in the delivery, according to the police.

Kerala Social Welfare Minister K K Shailaja said Fr Thomas will be removed as chairman of the Wayanad CWC.