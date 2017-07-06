Kerala Minister G Sudhakaran flings racist slur at senior World Bank official

Kerala PWD Minister and senior CPM leader G Sudhakaran (Source: G Sudhakaran/Facebook) Kerala PWD Minister and senior CPM leader G Sudhakaran (Source: G Sudhakaran/Facebook)

Senior CPI (M) leader and Kerala Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran has flung a racist slur on Work Bank’s senior infrastructure specialist Dr Bernard Aritua, who is associated with a road development project aided by the agency in Kerala.

After reviewing the progress of World Bank-aided Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) in Kasaragod district on Monday, the Minister said, “World Bank means America. Kerala has existed even before America was born. Don’t threaten us to withdraw the bank loan. KSTP is one of the corrupt projects in Kerala. Officials of the World Bank are responsible for the tardy progress of the project. Since I became the Public Works Minister, the representatives of the World Bank had met me four times….Their (World Bank) team leader is an African- American. That means he belongs to the race of Obama. He is a Negro. Centuries back, they were ferried from Africa to America, and were engaged in bonded labour. When slavery ended, they were freed. This official is part of it,’’ said the minister.

Dr. Bernard Aritua, who faced the racist slur from the CPI (M) minister, is the leader of the World Bank team which had recently reviewed the progress of the KSTP project in Kerala. Aritua is a senior infrastructure specialist in the World Bank.

It is learnt that the World Bank officials have taken a serious note of the controversial remark of the Kerala Minister. Several times in the past, the officials of the World Bank had expressed displeasure over the delay in implementing various road improvement schemes under the KSTP.

