Kerala minister ‘denied’ nod to go for UN event, Pinarayi writes to PM

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan (File) Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan (File)

Kerala tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Friday alleged that the External Affairs has denied him permission to take part in a UN tourism event, prompting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to reconsider the ministry’s decision. Surendran alleged that “narrow-minded politics of the External Affairs Ministry’’ was behind the decision to deny him clearance.

The 22nd session of the General Assembly of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) is being organised in Chengdu, China, between September 11 and 16.

In his letter to Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Vijayan said that the state is disappointed at the denial of opportunity in promoting its tourism at an international forum. The participation in the conference would have given Kerala an opportunity to present its achievements before a global audience, he wrote.

Surendran said, “The tourism conference is an important event for the state’s Tourism Department. I was the only minister from India invited to take part in it. The ministry has not cited any reason for the denial, while communicating the same to our office. Narrow-minded politics of the ministry is behind the denial. I don’t see any other reason.”

Although the minister has been denied permission, two senior bureaucrats will attend the conference, it was informed.

According to information, the Secretary-General of UNWTO had sent a letter to Surendran in early June, inviting him to take part in the general assembly. The minister had last month approached the External Affairs Ministry seeking its clearance to take part in the event.

