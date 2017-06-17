Kerala minister alleges BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan’s ride with PM Modi was a ‘security breach’

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kerala Governor P Sathasivam, CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu take a ride in the newly launched Kochi Metro in Kerala on Saturday. (PTI Photo) Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kerala Governor P Sathasivam, CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu take a ride in the newly launched Kochi Metro in Kerala on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

BJP Kerala unit president Kummanam Rajasekharan’s ride with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of the Kochi Metro on Saturday came under sharp criticism, with a state minister alleging it was a “security breach.” In a Facebook post, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran launched a scathing attack on the Kerala BJP chief, saying the “security lapses” which occurred in the Prime Minister’s official programme should be probed.

Further, Surendran questioned the logic behind allowing Rajasekharan to travel with Modi despite not being a panchayat ward member. The CPM leader also pointed out that this incident happened even as local MLA PT Thomas was not allowed to share stage with PM Modi for the inaugural function.

The controversy erupted after Rajasekharan was seen seated next to Governor P Sathasivam with Modi, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu in their maiden ride.

Meanwhile, BJP state General Secretary K Surendran hit back at the state minister saying that it was the Prime Minister’s Office which had included Rajasekharan in the journey. “The PMO takes decision on matters like who will attend the Prime Minister’s function and the state minister need not worry about his protection,” he said, adding that the Special Protection Group was there to provide security for the Prime Minister and that the minister’s intervention was not required.

Reflecting on the issue, Rajasekharan said he was permitted to travel with the Prime Minister by the SPG and the state police. “If Surendran had any objections, he should have taken up the matter with the chief minister as he was witness to everything,” he said.

