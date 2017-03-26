Kerala ministers quits after clip of phone sex goes on air

KERALA TRANSPORT Minister and NCP leader A K Saseendran resigned Sunday, hours after a newly launched private TV channel telecast the audio clip of a purported telephone conversation with sexual overtones allegedly between him and an unidentified woman.

The 71-year-old, a member of the NCP’s national executive, is the second minister to quit Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s 10-month-old cabinet. Last October, CPI(M) central committee member E P Jayarajan had to resign as Industries Minister following charges of nepotism in appointments to public sector undertakings.

The eight-minute-long clip was telecast on Sunday morning by Mangalam TV, a private channel that was launched on Saturday night by the Kottayam-based Mangalam publications.

The channel claimed that the clip was that of the minister’s conversation with a woman, who had approached him with a petition. The clip was also accompanied by an advisory that the content was not appropriate for children.

By afternoon, Vijayan told reporters that the issue was serious and that the veracity of the clip needed to be ascertained. Soon, however, Saseendran announced his resignation in Kozhikode.

“I am quitting to uphold political morality. My resignation is not a confession. There was no lapse on my part. I have always behaved in an appropriate manner with people who approached me seeking help. I have asked the Chief Minister for a detailed probe. But I should not continue as a minister while the probe is being conducted,” Saseendran told reporters.

“I am confident that I can prove my innocence. More than the right and wrong of the issue, I am upholding the political morality of the Left. I should not become the reason for a Left worker to hang his head in shame. But I will continue as a legislator,’’ he said.

Saseendran’s exit is a severe setback for the Vijayan government, which is already buffeted by several controversies relating to alleged shortcomings in governance. The scandal has also provided an unexpected boost to the Congress-led Opposition for the by-election to the Malappuram Lok Sabha seat on April 12.

Saseendran, who represents Elathur constituency in Kozhikode, has been a legislator since 2006. Prior to that, he had been elected to the assembly in 1980 and 1982. The NCP has only two legislators in the Kerala assembly.

