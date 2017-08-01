Kerala man who ‘joined’ IS killed in air strike in Afghanistan

He was among the 21 persons from the state, who reportedly went missing after travelling to the Middle East last year and later joined the IS in Syria. (Representational Image) He was among the 21 persons from the state, who reportedly went missing after travelling to the Middle East last year and later joined the IS in Syria. (Representational Image)

A 23-year-old man from the district, who was suspected to have joined the terror outfit Islamic State (IS) last year, was reportedly killed in an air strike in Afghanistan. Police today said his father had received a message through Telegram app two days ago informing him about the death of Marwan Ismail of Thrikkaripur in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan. They said the message was also sent to social activist B C Abdul Rahman on the same day.

The message purportedly sent by one Asfaq Majeed, one of the 21 youths from Kerala who allegedly went missing and joined the IS, did not provide more details about Marwan or the place where he was killed. Marwan had been working as a physiotherapist in a gulf nation before joining the terror group last year, police said.

He was among the 21 persons from the state, who reportedly went missing after travelling to the Middle East last year and later joined the IS in Syria. In April, Yahya, a native of Palakkad was allegedly killed in an air strike in Afghanistan.

