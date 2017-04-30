Kerala man who allegedly joined IS killed in Afghanistan

A Kerala resident, who had allegedly joined the Islamic State in 2016, is believed to have been killed in a US airstrike in Afghanistan. Yahya’s family members got a message last night about his death on Telegram, a social media application, said BCA Rahiman, a social worker.

The sender of the message, Asfak, said Yahya was “martyred” in the US attack. “He was killed while fighting the US forces,” the message read. It, however, does not specify as to when he was killed. Palakkad Special Branch police could not confirm the news but made a mention of the message.

Yahya, who had converted to Islam, was among the 21 people from the state who had reportedly gone missing after travelling to the Middle East last year and were suspected to have joined the terrorist organisation in Syria. A fortnight ago, one Murshid Muhammed from Padna in the district was killed in a drone attack in Afghanistan.

