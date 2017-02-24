Kerala: Victim of moral policing, man ends his life

A 23-year-old man, who was harassed by a group of youth for allegedly indulging in immoral behaviour with his female friend, committed suicide on Thursday in Palakkad. Aneesh, a native of Karara at Attappady in Palakkad, was found hanging outside his house on Thursday evening.

On Valentine’s day, the victim and his female friend were assaulted and harassed near a beach in Kollam by a group of five men, who were then arrested by the police.

Aneesh’s friend had moved to a secluded area of beach heavy with foliage to relieve herself due to lack of toilets, when the group of men allegedly tried to molest her.

After she raised a commotion over being accosted, Aneesh rushed to the spot only to be accused to indecency.

According to the police, the incident took a heavy toll on Aneesh who had been depressed and gloomy ever since.