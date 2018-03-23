Kerala man stabs daughter to death ahead of marriage to Dalit

The marriage was slated to be held in a temple at Areekkodu Friday. However, Thursday, Rajan allegedly picked a quarrel with his daughter over the marriage. He allegedly stabbed her repeatedly, and she died on way to hospital. (Photo for representational purpose) The marriage was slated to be held in a temple at Areekkodu Friday. However, Thursday, Rajan allegedly picked a quarrel with his daughter over the marriage. He allegedly stabbed her repeatedly, and she died on way to hospital. (Photo for representational purpose)

A man in Kerala’s Malappuram district stabbed his daughter on the eve of her marriage with a Dalit, police said on Thursday.

The police identified the victim as Athira, 22, daughter of Poovathikkandi Rajan, who lives in Keezhuparamba under Areekkodu police limits. Rajan, 42, a truck driver, was taken into custody.

According to Station House Officer E Sinood, Athira, who belonged to backward Hindu caste Ezhava, had an affair with a youth from a Scheduled Caste community. While Athira’s other family members agreed to their marriage, Rajan reportedly objected because the bridegroom belonged to a Scheduled Caste.

The marriage was slated to be held in a temple at Areekkodu Friday. However, Thursday, Rajan allegedly picked a quarrel with his daughter over the marriage. He allegedly stabbed her repeatedly, and she died on way to hospital.

The police said Athira worked as a technician in the dialysis unit of a government medical college at Manjeri in Malappuram district. She met the youth, a soldier with the Army in Bengaluru, while working at the medical college in Kozhikode, where the youth’s mother had undergone treatment.

Local panchayat member Raihana K V said Rajan was opposed to the marriage due to the caste factor, and was not willing to discuss the issue. Athira’s mother and other relatives were not against the marriage, Raihana added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App