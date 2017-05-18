Kerala man shot in Jaipur, honour killing suspected

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A hitman accompanying a couple on Wednesday shot dead their son-in-law in a suspected case of honour killing. Amit Nair, a 28-year-old civil engineer from Kerala, had married Mamta Chaudhary, a Jaipur resident, two years ago. Mamta’s parents were against the match from the beginning. On Wednesday morning, Mamta’s parents visited the couple at their Karni Vihar residence.

According to Mamta’s statement to the police, her parents kept telling her to leave Amit and return with them. When she refused repeatedly, a young man, who had accompanied her parents, fired three to four shots at Amit. He was declared dead on arrival at SMS Hospital in the city. According to the FIR filed by Amit’s mother Rama Devi (63), Amit was asleep when Mamta’s parents, Ramjeewan Chaudhary and Bhagwani Devi, arrived at their home. Mamta, Rama and her daughter, Vaishnavi, received the Chaudharys.

Amit joined a few minutes later. Mamta’s parents asked her to leave Amit and return home. After heated arguments, during which Mamta refused to go with them, the parents called in a man waiting outside. He entered the house, drew out a pistol and shot at Amit, who collapsed on a sofa. The parents tried to drag Mamta out of the house, but when she refused to leave, they fled in their car. Amit’s family called neighbours for help.

The police began the investigation after Amit’s mother filed an FIR. DCP Ashok Gupta told The Indian Express, “They shot Amit dead around 8.30 am. The parents as well as the shooter they had (allegedly) hired are on the run. We have put up barricades and checkposts at several locations in the city as well as national highways but are yet to find them.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now