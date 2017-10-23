Kerala: Man held in Kozhikode on sexual harassment charge after video goes viral

The footage from a CCTV camera installed at a residence in the area showed a man accosting the woman and assaulting her in the narrow lane. (Source: YouTube screen grab) The footage from a CCTV camera installed at a residence in the area showed a man accosting the woman and assaulting her in the narrow lane. (Source: YouTube screen grab)

A 33-year-old man was on Sunday arrested on the charge of sexually harassing a woman in a deserted lane in Kozhikode in Kerala last week after a video of the incident rocketed around the Internet. Police said Jamsher was arrested following a search based on the visuals of the incident that occurred on the afternoon of October 18.

He had been booked under IPC sections pertaining to “sexual harassment, assault or criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe and stalking”, police said.

The footage from a CCTV camera installed at a residence in the area showed a man accosting the woman and assaulting her in the narrow lane. After a while, the man was seen fleeing the spot and the victim was seen chasing him.

After the video was circulated on social media, police registered a case and arrested Jamsher after a probe. The woman was sent for medical examination, they added.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App