Kerala: Man gets death penalty for raping, murdering four-year-old girl

A special POCSO court in Kochi handed out the death sentence to a man convicted of raping and killing his paramour’s four-year-old daughter. The mother of the child and a person who played a role in the killing were awarded double life sentences by the court, police said.

The case dates back to October 29, 2013, when Ranjith, the prime accused in the case, sexually assaulted and murdered his paramour Rani’s four-year-old daughter. Rani’s husband at the time was in jail in a drug case. With the help of Rani and his aide Basil, Ranjith, who was the driver of a JCB digger, buried the child’s body in Arakkunnam, 25 kilometres from Kochi, police said.

Subsequently, Rani filed a complaint at the police station in Chottanikkara alleging that her daughter went missing. However, when police interrogated her further, she confessed to the crime. According to the police, the child was seen as a hindrance in Rani’s affair with Ranjith.

A case under sections 302, 34, 120B of the IPC, sections 7 and 8 of the POCSO Act and section 23 of the JJ Act was filed against the accused, police said.

Last week, Ranjith had attempted suicide at the Kakkanad sub-jail in which he was lodged on a day when the court was set to announce its verdict in the case.

