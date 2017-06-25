Kerala actor approaches police alleging blackmail

Pulsar Sunil, the prime accused in the kidnapping and molestation of a popular Kerala actress. (Files) Pulsar Sunil, the prime accused in the kidnapping and molestation of a popular Kerala actress. (Files)

The police probe into the conspiracy behind the abduction and assault of a Malayalam film actress on February 17 got a twist on Saturday with leading actor Dileep alleging that there was an attempt to extort money from him by one Vishnu, who claimed to be a friend of prime accused Sunil Kumar alias Pulsar Suni. Dileep alleged that he was being asked for money in return for not being named in the case.

The chargesheet was filed two months ago but police are probing further after Suni reportedly disclosed the conspiracy to a co-prisoner named Jinson.

Dileep told the media that Vishnu had called director Nadirshah and demanded that “I give Rs 1.50 crore within three months in turn for not naming me and Nadirshah”.

Meanwhile, a two-page letter purportedly written by Suni to Dileep from jail on April 12 surfaced in which the former sought money from Dileep. “Now, I want money… I will not abandon you. You decide everything.’’

Meanwhile, Congress legislator P T Thomas wrote to CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeking a CBI probe in the case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App