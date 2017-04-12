Kerala: Voting begins in Malappuram bypoll

Along with BJP candidate P Sreeprakash, IUML’s MLA P K Kunhalikutty and CPI(M)’s young leader M B Faisal are in the fray for the Lok Sabha seat. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter) Along with BJP candidate P Sreeprakash, IUML’s MLA P K Kunhalikutty and CPI(M)’s young leader M B Faisal are in the fray for the Lok Sabha seat. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

The by-election in Kerala’s Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency began early on Wednesday morning. Following the death of Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML) E Ahamed, who had won by roughly 2 lakh votes in 2014, the Muslim-dominated constituency will decide on its new leader today. Along with BJP candidate P Sreeprakash, IUML’s MLA P K Kunhalikutty and CPI(M)’s young leader M B Faisal are in the fray for the Lok Sabha seat.

Deviating from the party’s stand in north India, Sreeprakash, who is also BJP district secretary for the region, had promised “quality beef within the legal framework” for the constituency if he wins. State general secretary K Surendran had also said it was “surprising that neither CPI(M) nor IUML are addressing minority issues specific to Malappuram.” CPI(M) and IUML candidates had campaigned for themselves as protectors of Muslims and secularism against rising “BJP threat”.

“The BJP victories in Muslim-dominated areas of UP are disturbing. It has created a sense of insecurity among Muslims,” IUML MLA and former Kerala minister M Ali had said at a rally in Karinkallathani village. “We, the people of Malappuram, should send a strong message to the BJP in this by-election. Only the Congress-led front can act effectively against the BJP. The fight against fascism should begin from Malappuram.”

Countering Congress’ claims, CPI(M) candidate Faisal said, “The Congress leadership has become weak at the national level. How can the Muslim League lead a fight against fascism by joining hands with the Congress? Minorities will acknowledge that the CPI(M) stand against fascist forces.”

