Kerala ‘love jihad’ case: NIA files status report in Supreme Court

Hadiya’s marriage was nullified by the Kerala High Court. (File photo) Hadiya’s marriage was nullified by the Kerala High Court. (File photo)

A day after Hadiya’s father moved the Supreme Court seeking in-camera proceedings in the ‘love jihad’ case, the National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed its status report in a sealed envelope before the apex court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra will hear Hadiya’s testimony in the case on November 27. In August, the Supreme court directed the NIA to probe the matter after Hadiya’s husband Shafin Jahan challenged the Kerala High Court order which nullified their marriage.

The NIA had earlier alleged in the court that there was a “well-oiled machinery working in Kerala” indulging in indoctrination and radicalisation of women, and 89 such cases have been reported. It had also alleged that the court could invoke parental authority even if Hadiya was a major as her case suggests she was radicalised.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday turned down a plea seeking an urgent hearing on a plea filed by Hadiya’s father. He urged the court to conduct in-camera proceeding due to the communally sensitive nature of the case. He said that radical elements could jeopardise the safety and privacy of his daughter and the family.

The counsel for her father had earlier claimed that Jahan was a radicalised man and had links with persons who used to recruit for ISIS. This allegation was refuted by Jahan’s counsel.

Hadiya is in the custody of her parents following an order of the Kerala High Court.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd