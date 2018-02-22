Hadiya case: SC again asks if Kerala court can annul marriage between two consenting adults

The Supreme Court, which is hearing the case of the alleged forcible religious conversion of Kerala woman Hadiya, on Thursday reiterated its question if the Kerala High Court had the authority to annul a marriage between two consenting adults. “Can there be a roving inquiry into matrimonial relationship between two consenting adults to find if there was no consent,” Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra asked.
Responding to the court’s query, the father of the woman said the marriage can be annuled given the peculiar facts of the case, adding he approached the court fearing attempts by the ISIS to recruit girls from Kerala. His counsel Shyam Divan saud “marriage is used as a device to keep people out of the jurisdiction of court.”
The apex court adjourned the matter for further hearing till March 8, news agency ANI reported.
Stating that she had embraced Islam and married on her own free will, Hadiya had on Tuesday filed an affidavit before the apex court seeking its permission to live with her husband Shefin Jahan. Earlier in January, the Supreme Court had said it cannot question Hadiya’s choice of husband and directed the NIA to not probe her ‘marital status’.
Akhila, a Hindu woman from Kerala, had embraced Islam, changed her name to Hadiya, and married a Muslim, Shefin Jahan. But their marriage was annulled by the Kerala High Court in May last year.
Stating that she wants to “continue to live as wife of my beloved husband Mr Shafin Jahan”, and that she “embraced Islam and married him on my own free will”, Hadiya, has alleged that her father, K M Asokan, kept her in house arrest after her custody was granted to him.
In an affidavit filed in Supreme Court, Hadiya, 25, also claimed that her father appears to be “under the influence” of certain people, who are “trying to use him”. Hadiya is currently doing house surgeon’s duty, having completed Bachelor’s degree in Homeopathic medicine, at a college in Salem, Tamil Nadu, following a Supreme Court order. Hadiya also submitted that she “suffered” after the Kerala High Court ordered her to stay in a hostel, and later at her parents’ home. Read More
- Feb 22, 2018 at 3:56 pmPoor and needy: "Righteous is he who . . . gives away wealth out of love for Him to the near of kin and the orphans and the needy and the wayfarer and to those who ask and to set slaves free." (2:177) "What will make you understand what the uphill road (to success) is? (It is) to free a slave, or feed at a time of hunger an orphan who is a relative or the poor man lying in the dust." (90:11-16) "Have you seen him who goes against religion? That is the one who is rough to the orphan and does not urge the feeding of the needy." (107:1-3)Reply
- Feb 22, 2018 at 3:46 pmISIS is terrorist Organization as per Whole mass of Muslims ... they are doing terrorism against Muslims ..Quran says As special creatures on earth, God Almighty has mandated for us to manage this earth with consideration for life. This command is expressly stated in the Quran and Prophetic sayings. For example: “Because of that We ordained for the Children of Israel that if anyone killed a person not in retaliation of murder, or (and) to spread mischief in the land – it would be as if he killed all mankind, and if anyone saved a life, it would be as if he saved the life of all mankind.” – Quran 5:32 This beautiful Quranic verse orders humans not kill a person which God has forbidden. Anybody going against this command, God states it would be as if he has killed all mankind, and saving a soul is as if as saving whole of mankind.Reply
- Feb 22, 2018 at 3:37 pmif govt is stopping people from joining isis, so can it stop becoming isis bride. stopping consenting adult to become terrorist is govt right. but if still doesn't hear govts duty to prose ute the person.Reply
- Feb 22, 2018 at 3:36 pmA companion of the Holy Prophet relates: "A funeral procession passed by the Holy Prophet, and he stood up for it. People said to him: It was the funeral of a Jew. He said: Was it not a human life?" (Report in Bukhari.)Reply
- Feb 22, 2018 at 3:36 pmNonMuslims: "Allah does not forbid you concerning those people who do not fight you because of your religion, nor expel you from your homes, that you show them kindness and deal with them justly.. . . Allah forbids you only concerning those people who fight you for your religion, and drive you from your homes and help others to expel you, that you make friends of them." (60: 8,9) "Whatever good they (people of other religions) do, they will not be denied it (by Allah), and Allah knows who the righteous are." (3:115) "O you who believe, be upright for Allah, bearers of witness with justice and do not let the hatred of a people incite you not to act with justice. Be just that is nearer to observance of duty." (5:8) "Call (others) to the way of your Lord with wisdom and goodly exhortation, and argue with them in the best manner." (16:125)Reply
