Kerala ‘love jihad’ case: Hadiya to appear before Supreme Court today

Kerala ‘love-jihad’ case: The Supreme Court had said that only after talking to Hadiya, it could consider the NIA’s and Ashokan’s contention that Hadiya had been indoctrinated and her consent was not free. (File photo) Kerala ‘love-jihad’ case: The Supreme Court had said that only after talking to Hadiya, it could consider the NIA’s and Ashokan’s contention that Hadiya had been indoctrinated and her consent was not free. (File photo)

Hadiya, a Kerala-based Hindu girl Akhila who converted to Islam and later married a Muslim man, Shafin Jahan, is set to appear before the Supreme Court today. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra will hear Hadiya’s testimony in the case. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Hadiya’s father K M Ashokan have contended that Hadiya had been indoctrinated by radical groups and her consent was not free.

The Indian Express on Saturday reported that the NIA, in its status report to the top court last week, attached Hadiya’s statement in which she refuted claims of any pressure to convert to Islam or marry Jahan and said that she married of her own free will and decided to convert voluntarily.

Even before leaving for Delhi on Saturday, she told media at the Kochi airport, “I am a Muslim. I have embraced Islam of my own free will. Nobody has compelled me to become a Muslim. I want justice. I want to live with my husband.” She was accompanied by her parents.

The apex court had in August asked the NIA to probe the case after Jahan had challenged Kerala High Court which nullified their marriage and gave Hadiya’s custody to her father KM Ashokan.

Also, the NIA, in its earlier report to the court, had claimed there was a “well-oiled machinery working in Kerala” involved in indoctrination and radicalisation of women, and 89 such cases had been reported. It claimed that the court could invoke parental authority even if Hadiya was an adult, as her case suggested that she was radicalised.

Ashokan had also alleged that she had been indoctrinated by radical groups.

The Supreme Court had said that only after talking to Hadiya, it could consider the NIA’s and Ashokan’s contention that Hadiya had been indoctrinated.

Meanwhile, last week, her father had urged the court to conduct in-camera proceeding due to the communally sensitive nature of the case and threats from radical elements to him and his family.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd