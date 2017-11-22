Kerala ‘love jihad’ case: Hadiya’s father seeks in-camera proceedings

The marriage was nullified by the Kerala High Court. The marriage was nullified by the Kerala High Court.

The father of Hadiya (formerly Akhila) has moved an application in Supreme Court, seeking a direction for in-camera proceedings on November 27, when his daughter will be produced in court in connection with a petition from her husband who has challenged the nullification of their marriage.

K M Ashokan sought in-camera proceedings, citing the communally sensitive nature of the case and threats from radical elements to him and his family.

Hadiya is at the centre of a controversy after her conversion to Islam and marriage with a Muslim man. The marriage was nullified by the Kerala High Court.

On October 30, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra directed that Hadiya be produced before it on November 27 and said it would only interact with her in open court. A bench headed by CJI Misra’s predecessor CJI J S Khehar had on August 16 said it would hear her in-camera whenever it summoned her.

Shefin questioned

The NIA has questioned Hadiya’s husband Shefin Jahan, who moved the Supreme Court against nullification of their marriage. He was questioned for five hours as part of preparation of a report. The NIA has also recorded statements of Hadiya and Ashokan. Weeks ago, it questioned A S Sainaba, president of Women’s Front of India (women’s wing of PFI) and P Aboobacker, whose daughters were friends of Hadiya. — WITH ENS, Thiruvananthapuram

