Kerala ‘love-jihad’ case: Hadiya leaves for SC hearing, reiterates ‘nobody forced me to convert’

Hadiya, who is at the centre of a row after her conversion to Islam and marriage with a Muslim man, on Saturday left for New Delhi to appear before the Supreme Court in the Kerala ‘Love Jihad’ case on November 27.

“I am a Muslim. I want to go with my husband. Nobody forced me to convert,” Hadiya was quoted as saying by ANI as she refuted claims that she had been under pressure to convert to Islam or marry Shafin Jahan.

The National Investigative Agency (NIA), in its status report to the apex court on Thursday, also attached the statement of Hadiya where she said the same. A top government source told The Indian Express, “Hadiya has said that she married Jahan of her own free will and decided to convert voluntarily.”

“Hadiya has also denied that she was offered any pecuniary benefits”, said sources familiar with the investigation.

The Supreme Court had in August, asked the NIA to probe the matter after her husband challenged the Kerala High Court’s decision to annul their marriage and give Hadiya’s custody to her father.

A government official also said, “While the woman’s father, K M Ashokan, has alleged that she was not in a proper mental state to take the correct decision, the same has not been proved and cannot be proved at this stage.” Also Read | NIA report includes Hadiya statement that she wed of her own will

In its earlier report to the court, the NIA had claimed there was a “well-oiled machinery working in Kerala” involved in indoctrination and radicalisation of women, and 89 such cases had been reported. The agency had listed nine cases of alleged forced conversion registered by Kerala police since January 1, 2015.

The top court had on October 30 directed Hadiya’s father to produce her on next date of hearing, who later on Tuesday had moved an application in the court, seeking a direction for in-camera proceedings on the given date citing the communally sensitive nature of the case and threats from radical elements to him and his family.

