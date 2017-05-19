Kerala: LDF to celebrate one year in office by Kochi Metro inauguration

Kochi Metro (Photo courtesy: KMRL. Files) Kochi Metro (Photo courtesy: KMRL. Files)

The ruling CPI(M)-led LDF government has drawn up a series of programmes to mark its first year in office, including getting the prestigious Rs 5,181 crore Kochi Metro project inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We are expecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s confirmation in a day or two and the files are in the PMO’s office,” Devaswom and Tourism Minister Kadakkampally Surendran told reporters Thiruvananthapuram.

The first phase of Kochi Metro comprises a 13.4 km section from Aluva to Palarivattom. Its inauguration has been tentatively fixed for May 30. The government is hoping that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Metro either on May 30 or any date till June 5. In case he is unable to do so, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will declare the project open, said Surendran, also the convener of the ministerial sub-committee constituted to oversee the smooth conduct of the celebrations.

The LDF government has chalked out a 15-day programme from May 20 to June 5 as part of the celebrations, which includes inauguration of the first phase of Kochi Metro, declaration of Kerala as a fully electrified state and starting off ‘Operation Olympia’, an elite training programme to prepare the state’s athletes for the 2020 and 2024 Olympics.

The formal inauguration of the programmes will be done by the chief minister on May 25, the day the new government assumed office last year. To mark the occasion, 1,001 lamps will be lit.

Besides, title deeds (‘pattayams’) would be distributed at Kattapana in Idukki by Vijayan on May 21, a tourism project would be inaugurated in Waynad by the tourism minister and handloom material distributed to children for school uniforms. Berth piling work of the Vizhinjam project will be inaugurated by Vijayan on June 1. The chief minister will also participate in a seminar on ‘Responsible Media’ an ‘Editors Meet’ during the fortnight-long celebrations.

