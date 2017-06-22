Kerala: LDF protest against ban on sale of cattle for slaughter

The lives of lakhs of people depending on cattle and slaughter houses would be adversely affected, he added. (Representational Image) The lives of lakhs of people depending on cattle and slaughter houses would be adversely affected, he added. (Representational Image)

Ruling CPI(M) led LDF in Kerala staged protest marches across the state on Thursday against the Centre’s notification banning sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter in animal markets. CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan inaugurated the Raj Bhavan march of LDF workers in Thiruvananthapuram.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the state government would come out with a legislation if the Centre does not make amendments in the notification. Balakrishnan alleged that the cattle sale ban was part of the ‘imposition’ of the Sangh Parivar agenda in the country. It was also an attempt to hand over sale of meat to corporates in the country, he charged.

The lives of lakhs of people depending on cattle and slaughter houses would be adversely affected, he added. LDF activists staged protest marches to Central government officers in district headquarters.

