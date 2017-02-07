Kerala Law Academy row divides Left

Lakshmi Nair Lakshmi Nair

The alleged land scam at the Kerala Law Academy (KLA) and the demand for the exit of the institute’s principal, Lakshmi Nair, has divided CPM and CPI, the leading constituents of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

At the Syndicate of Kerala University on Monday, CPI joined hands with the Congress in demanding that the university should cancel the affiliation of the academy, a self-financing law college. CPI members also supported the Congress resolution, which, among other things, wanted the government to take back 11 acre of land assigned to the institute. CPM nominees at the Syndicate, however, rejected the demand.

Last week, CPM members in the Syndicate had rejected the CPI stand that Nair should go. Earlier, CPI, which handles the Revenue Department, had ordered a probe into the allegation that the KLA had used the government land for no-educational purpose. Even CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan had urged the government take back excess land from the KLA.

On Sunday, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan, who was irked by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement that the land issue was a closed chapter, said that the government would decide on the matter after obtaining the probe report from Revenue Department Secretary.

Vijayan, meanwhile, had also flayed the CPI and its students wing, AISF, for continuing their agitation at the academy.

In an apparent attack on Vijayan, CPI daily Janayugam Monday published a hard-hitting article, which questioned the CPM stand on the land issue. While Vijayan was of the opinion the land owned by former finance minister of erstwhile Thiru-Kochi government Nataraja Pillai was attached by Dewan C P Ramaswamy Iyer in 1940s and hence it was impossible to review the issue, CPI article argued that Pillai’s land was usurped on charges of having participated in the freedom struggle. It asked if the CPM would depict the Communist martyrs, who fought against the Dewan, as dreaded criminals.

As the article created a furore, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran played down the rift. Rajendran said CPI agitation was not against the government. Meanwhile, the Syndicate Monday decided to probe into the law degree obtained by Lakshmi Nair from the KLA.