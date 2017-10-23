Kozhikode: CCTV footage of molestation bid goes viral; man arrested

Jamsheer was produced before a first-class magistrate Sunday and was promptly remanded into judicial custody. (Source: Facebook/ Jency Binoy Pulinakuzhiyil) Jamsheer was produced before a first-class magistrate Sunday and was promptly remanded into judicial custody. (Source: Facebook/ Jency Binoy Pulinakuzhiyil)

CCTV cameras installed in a bylane in Kozhikode, that caught a man trying to molest a woman, helped the local police in nabbing the accused within three days of the incident. 31-year-old Jamsheer, whose face was clearly caught in a CCTV video that later went viral on social media platforms, was arrested by the Nadakkavu police from Koyilandy on the early hours of Sunday.

“Visuals caught on CCTV cameras were helpful. The victim had also filed a complaint. There was a similar case against him last year. We will submit a chargesheet soon in the case,” SI Babu told IndianExpress.com over the phone. Jamsheer was produced before a first-class magistrate Sunday and was promptly remanded into judicial custody. He is a resident of Thoppayil near Vellayil.

The accused was seen on CCTV visuals, from a camera installed at a private residence, trying to force himself on a woman sometime around 5:30 pm in an empty bylane connecting the YMCA road and Mavoor road in the city. After the woman shouted for help, the accused fled the scene. The video somehow made it to WhatsApp and Facebook with people appealing for any details that would help the police in nabbing the accused. The man had fled the city fearing that a complaint would be registered against him. Police said the bylane was regularly used by bikers and pedestrians in the city.

