Kozhikode health authorities vigilant after three of a family die due to rare viral fever

Four people, who were allegedly in contact with the deceased, are undergoing treatment at private hospitals in Kozhikode. (AP Photo/Representational) Four people, who were allegedly in contact with the deceased, are undergoing treatment at private hospitals in Kozhikode. (AP Photo/Representational)

The district health department in Kerala’s Kozhikode is maintaining vigilance after three members of a family died earlier this month due to a viral fever. The deceased include two brothers, in their 20s, and their paternal aunt who lived in Changaroth gram panchayat in Perambra in Kozhikode district. An initial assessment of their symptoms had indicated viral encephalitis with myocarditis, but it has not been confirmed by doctors yet. The blood samples of the deceased have been sent to a medical college in Manipal to identify the specific viral strain and a report is awaited.

While state health officials were unavailable for comment, a source close to TP Ramakrishnan, the district-in-charge minister, confirmed that a medical camp is in progress in Changaroth panchayat to assist those who may be reporting symptoms such as fever, cough, and cold. He said the minister has held a round of talks with district health officials and is coordinating with the state health department in ensuring the situation is under control.

Four people, who were allegedly in contact with the deceased, are undergoing treatment at private hospitals in Kozhikode. At the same time, the health department has quashed rumours, circulating on WhatsApp, that the deaths occurred due to Nipah virus, a strain whose natural hosts are said to be fruit bats, according to the WHO.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd