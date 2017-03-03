Kerala: Journalists pension increased by Rs 2,000

CPI-M led LDF government in Kerala on Friday announced an increase of Rs 2000 in the pension amount of journalists to touch Rs 10,000 per month. The budget for the year 2017-18 presented by Finance Minister T M Thomas Issac said the pension of the journalists who are members in the Contributory Pension Scheme has been enchanced by Rs 2000.

An amount of Rs 3 crore has been earmarked for Media Academy and Rs 5 lakh for Kesari Journalsit Trust here, Issac said.

A Diamond Jubilee Fellowship would be provided to 1000 young artists at the rate of Rs 10,000 per month, he said.

“The condition for granting the fellowship is that the arists shall volunteer to conduct aristic activities including imparting training in art in association with the institutions like schools and community centres under Local Self governments”, he said.

For this purpose Rs 135 crore has been earmarked, he added.

Another Rs one crore was earmarked for the formation of art hubs of village arists and craftsmen, he said.