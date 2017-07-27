Kerala journalist arrested for ‘sexual exploitation’

Mathrubhumi senior journalist Amal Vishnudas (twitter.com/amalvishnudas) Mathrubhumi senior journalist Amal Vishnudas (twitter.com/amalvishnudas)

A journalist with a Malayalam TV channel was on Wednesday arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a colleague after promising to marry her. A magistrate remanded Mathrubhumi News’s Amal Vishnudas in two-week judicial custody as the channel suspended him and telecast the news about his arrest. Vishnudas had earlier worked with Asianet TV.

Vishnudas, who was also a news reader, was arrested after the colleague had on Tuesday complained to the police commissioner. He faces rape, unnatural sex and intimidation charges. In her complaint, the woman alleged that Vishnudas maintained a relationship with her over the last year-and-a-half, promising to marry her. Vishnudas allegedly lured her into the relationship citing his strained married life. He had allegedly promised to marry her after divorcing his wife.

The woman has alleged that Vishnudas had abused her inside his car and in office lift, apart from engaging “in phone sex” during night shifts. Vishnudas had also taken money from her, said the complaint. Their relationship had strained recently after the woman asked him to marry her. “At this stage, he started to avoid me saying that he had relationship with many women. When I informed that I would reveal the incident to the management, he gave me back Rs 40,000 and threatened to spoil my career and life if I moved any complaint with the management,’’ said the complaint.

Mathrubhumi HR general manager G Anand said the company has suspended Vishnudas as part of an inquiry against him. “He would be heard before further action. The management is with the woman employee. We would ensure safe and secure work atmosphere for her,” he said.

