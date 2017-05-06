Kerala: IUML leader apologises to party after BJP praise kicks up storm

A leader of Congress ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has landed in a controversy after she said she has great expectations from BJP and that the party was growing in Kerala and elsewhere in the country.

Kamarunnisa Anwar is the state president of Vanitha League, the women’s wing of IUML. Inaugurating a BJP fundraiser at Tirur in Malappuram on Thursday, Anwar said the BJP has implemented several welfare measures for the people.

“I have great expectations from BJP, which is growing in Kerala and in other parts of the country. We can repose faith in BJP. I am happy to join BJP’s fundraising drive by contributing a small amount,’’ she told mediapersons at her home in Malappuram district in the presence of BJP leaders

She then handed over the sum to president of BJP’s Tirur unit K P Pradeep Kumar. Subsequently, the BJP leader said Anwar’s words gave them confidence.

The issue triggered a row in Muslim circles as it came close on the heels of the bypoll in Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency where IUML had painted BJP as a threat to minorities and secularism. The party had also highlighted the alleged involvement of BJP and RSS workers in the recent murder of a Muslim convert in Tirur.

In the wake of the controversy, Anwar told mediapersons on Friday that BJP leaders had approached her as social workers. “My party leadership had given the consent to make a contribution for BJP. What was wrong in greeting BJP then,’’ she asked.

However, senior IUML leader Kutty Ahammedkutty said she should not have made any comment favouring BJP. “She has apologised to the party leadership. Hence, we have no plan to take any action against her,’’ he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now