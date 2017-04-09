Kerala issues ad on ‘propaganda’ in Jishnu case, justifies police action

Pinarayi Vijayan, chief minister of Kerala (File Photo) Pinarayi Vijayan, chief minister of Kerala (File Photo)

THE LEFT Front government in Kerala on Saturday issued advertisements in all Malayalam and English dailies published from the state to explain its stand on police action against the mother of engineering student Jishnu Prannoy, who was found hanging in his college hostel room in January.

Jishnu’s mother K K Mahija and other family members have been on an indefinite hunger strike for the last four days seeking arrest of the college authorities, now listed as accused for abetting his suicide. The issue had got a twist earlier this week following alleged police high-handedness against Mahija.

The half-page advertisements titled “Jishnu Case: What is propaganda? What is truth?” justified the alleged police action against Mahija, which came under fire from some sections within the ruling Left Front.

It said a section of people were unleashing misleading propaganda that Mahija was dragged on the road by police. “But this has not happened. No media has come out with any such visuals… A probe, held by Range IG, also found no evidence of police high handedness.”

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the advertisement resembled the action of a chit firm going bust and accused the government of insulting the bereaved family.

Reacting to the criticism, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government and police have always been with Jishnu’s family.

Former Kerala CM and Congress leader Oommen Chandy and Chennithala Saturday met Jishnu’s sister Avishna, who is staging a fast at her house since Thursday. Chandy said a woman (her mother Mahija) will only lament her loss and will not be in a state of mind to play politics.

In Kozhikode, senior CPM leader Prakash Karat defended the government action, saying: “It has taken the right steps .”

With inputs from PTI

