Kerala: INS expresses ‘serious concern’ on media curbs

Akila Urnakar, the president of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS), on Thursday expressed “serious concern” on the “undeclared media curb” at the Thiruvananthpuran secretariat during the P S Antony Commission’s visit to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office on November 21.

M.V. Shreyams Kumar, chairman of the regional committee of the INS, called it “unfair” of the Kerala government “to impose a gag on the media and hoped that better sense will prevail on them”.

On November 21, the security personnel in Thiruvananthapuram had prevented reporters and photographers from entering the secretariat and did not allow them to cover the P S Antony Commission’s visit to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office to submit its report on charges against former minister A K Saseendran because of which he had resigned in March.

Journalists, the statement issued by INS said, are usually allowed to stay on the premises of the secretariat “to cover meetings and other events and to take comments”.

INS said in its statement that this action by the Kerala government “is not allowing mediamen to cover the proceedings militates against the fundamental freedom of the press and is totally unfair”.

