Kerala honey trap: Five accused arrested

Thiruvanathapuram: Woman journalists protesting against Mangalam TV in Thiruvanathapuram on Friday over the telecast of a sexually explicit conversation allegedly between former Kerala transport minister A K Saseendran and a woman. PTI Photo (PTI3_31_2017_000126B) Thiruvanathapuram: Woman journalists protesting against Mangalam TV in Thiruvanathapuram on Friday over the telecast of a sexually explicit conversation allegedly between former Kerala transport minister A K Saseendran and a woman. PTI Photo (PTI3_31_2017_000126B)

Five people, including Mangalam TV CEO R Ajith Kumar, were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the alleged honey trap, which led to the exit of NCP leader A K Saseendran as transport minister. News editor S V Pradeep, news coordinator M B Santhosh, news editor-cum-reader Firoz Sali Muhammed and investigation team head K Jayachandran were arrested along with Kumar. They would be produced before a court on Wednesday.

Kumar was booked along with Mangalam TV chairman Sajan Varghese and seven other journalists last week. Varghese and Kumar had moved an anticipatory bail application. The High Court on Monday refused to issue directions against their arrest until the bail plea was considered.

On Tuesday, the accused surrendered to the police. The five were arrested while other four were asked to report before the police on Wednesday. The accused were earlier booked under IPC section 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) and the IT Act after NCP leader Mujeeb Rahman filed a complaint.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now