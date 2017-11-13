Kerala hikes compensation for land in GAIL project

The increase in compensation would cost GAIL Rs 116 crore. The increase in compensation would cost GAIL Rs 116 crore.

The Kerala government has hiked the compensation for plots to be acquired for laying a GAIL natural gas pipeline. The compensation for the land would be increased to ten times of the value from the existing five times in the backdrop of protests against the project. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday.

The increase in compensation would cost GAIL Rs 116 crore. The new package would have retrospective effect to cover those who surrendered their land for the project in 2012.

To mitigate the hardship of landholders with less than 10 cents of land, GAIL would acquire the land of the width of two metres, instead of 10 metres, Pinarayi wrote on Facebook. However, the action council against the GAIL pipeline in Kozhikode on Sunday said they would continue the agitation demanding that the compensation should be four times higher than the prevailing market price and the alignment should be shifted from populated areas.

Rejecting the new package of the government, the action council said a massive convention would be held in Kozhikode on November 18 to plan the future course of action.

